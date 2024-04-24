Rangers' Filip Chytil 'close' to returning to games

Rangers center Filip Chytil, once thought to be lost for the season due to what is believed to be a concussion, could soon make his return.

Chytil, who returned to practice on April 12 and has been making progress since, "is doing well and close" to returning to games, a source told Vince Z. Mercogliano of Lohud/USA Today.

The 24-year-old has played in just 10 games this season, and his year appeared over on Jan. 28 after he suffered a setback while attempting to return earlier this season.

When/if Chytil returns, the Rangers could have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to lineup options.

The lines they've been running out for their first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals are:

Chris Kreider/Mika Zibanejad/Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin/Vincent Trocheck/Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle/Alex Wennberg/Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey/Barclay Goodrow/Matt Rempe

Chytil was one of the Rangers' most indispensable players before getting injured, and was coming off the best season of his career.

In 74 games last season, Chytil had career-highs in goals (22) and assists (23).

The Rangers are up 2-0 on the Caps, and face them in Game 3 in Washington, D.C. on Friday night.

If the Blueshirts make it past Washington, they will play either the Carolina Hurricanes or Islanders in the second round -- the Canes lead the Isles two games to none.