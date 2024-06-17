Rangers Face Competition From Abroad For This Midfield Prospect: Why They Must Step Up The Chase

If a report from The Daily Record is believed to be true, Rangers face tough competition from six other clubs for Connor Barron. The Scotland U21 international has decided not to extend his Aberdeen contract and is weighing up all the options ahead of a Bosman transfer.

The 21-year-old Scotsman progressed through the Dons academy ranks. He then enjoyed a couple of loan stints in the Scottish League Two with Brechin City and Kelty Hearts before breaking into Aberdeen’s senior squad in January 2022. The youngster went on to make 76 senior appearances in the middle of the park but is now ready for a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Although the interest from Sassuolo and Cagliari has cooled down due to the former’s relegation and Claudio Ranieri’s departure from the Sardinia side, Serie A outfits Hellas Verona and Bologna are also weighing up offers with the latter holding initial talks a few months back. Swansea City, Cardiff City, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle have also tabled their bids considering a cross-border switch would cost a minuscule amount of just over £500,000 in training compensation.

However, a move to Ibrox would allow Aberdeen to demand more as the rule does not apply within the country. Rangers could opt for an independent tribunal or find common ground with Barron’s boyhood club to avoid further complications. They have been chasing Damian Garcia for quite some time, but the Uruguayan’s decision to extend his Penarol contract has handed Philippe Clement a significant setback.

Why Rangers Must Push For The Barron Deal

While Mohamed Diamonde has done a decent job since his winter loan (with obligation to buy) from Nordsjælland, the Belgian boss has allowed John Lundstram and Ryan Jack to part ways upon the expiration of their Rangers contracts. The egress of the midfield pair has left a void in the middle of the park. Also, the necessity of boosting the quota of homegrown players depicts the importance of the Barron deal.

Primarily a ‘number six’, the young ace can also carry the ball forward and operate in the advanced areas of the pitch. But the gaffer should deploy him as a ‘double pivot’ with either Diamonde or Nicolas Raskin if a transfer occurs in the coming days. Jack was roped in as a free agent from Aberdeen seven years ago and it remains to be seen whether Barron follows the same route or ply his trade abroad.