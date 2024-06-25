Rangers face the Brewers looking to break road slide

Texas Rangers (37-41, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Brewers: Bryse Wilson (4-3, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -125, Rangers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to end a four-game road losing streak when they play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has gone 23-12 in home games and 46-33 overall. The Brewers have gone 14-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas has a 37-41 record overall and a 17-22 record in road games. The Rangers have a 16-35 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .244 for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 12-for-41 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 RBI for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 11-for-27 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.