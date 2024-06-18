Rangers Eye Summer Swoop For This Emerging Moroccan Attacker: Why Clement Must Get The Deal Done

If a report from The Scottish Sun is believed to be true, Rangers have tabled an offer for Hamza Igamane. The Moroccan sensation is valued at around £1.5m and the Gers, in the hunt for attacking reinforcements, could bank on the FAR Rabat star to resolve their crisis high up the pitch.

Having progressed through the youth ranks of the Botola Pro 1 outfit, Igamane made his presence known in their senior setup with 58 appearances so far across competitions. He has netted 16 goals and registered 8 assists exhibiting his versatility across the frontline. Predominantly a ‘number 9’, the youngster is flexible enough to operate from the flanks. He has depicted his pace, flair and creative spark with a return of 7 goals and 6 assists in 20 league outings (stats via Transfermarket) throughout the 2023-24 season.

The Morocco U23 international is tipped to make his senior debut later this year. Igamane’s valuation could increase with gametime for his club and the country, especially after a recent extension as his current deal at FAR Rabat runs till summer 2026.

Rangers are hoping for revival under Philippe Clement after showing signs of improvement since his appointment as Michael Beale’s successor midway through the previous campaign. Besides reconstructing the squad with his preferred signings, the Belgian boss must also deal with the exit of an array of key individuals including John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic and Kemar Roofe. They have parted ways upon the expiration of their Ibrox contracts whereas the Light Blues are sweating over the future of many top stars including Connor Goldson and James Tavernier. Steven Gerrard is eyeing a reunion with the veteran pair at Al-Ettifaq.

Meanwhile, the Gers have roped in Jefte from Fluminense as a like-for-like replacement for Barisic. Mohamed Diomande has been tied down on permanent terms after a successful loan spell from Nordsjælland, also, the likelihood of the Connor Barron deal would restore the parity in the middle of the park.

Nevertheless, Rangers must strengthen in the attacking third. Óscar Cortés, on loan from Lens, has another chance to impress after an injury-ravaged spell. However, the uncertainty over Abdallah Sima’s availability, Sam Lammers’ future, and Roofe’s exit depict the necessity of the Igamane deal to challenge and cover Cyriel Dessers for the ‘number 9’ spot.

The Glasgow giants also have Scott Wright down the wide, but the Scotsman has not done enough to secure a regular role since his switch from Aberdeen in 2021. Rabbi Matondo had his fitness concerns and the young academy prodigy Ross McCausland needs more time to flourish as an outright winger. Dujon Sterling was deployed as a makeshift forward and the gaffer, therefore, should welcome