'Rangers eye Scotland midfielder McLean' - gossip

Rangers want to make a summer move for Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean, the 32-year-old who still has two years left on his Norwich City contract with a further 12-month option on top of that. (Daily Record)

Rangers are willing to offload 30-year-old Wales midfielder Tom Lawrence this summer and use the cash to invest in new signings. (Football Insider)

Midfielder John Lundstram and left-back Borna Barisic arrived together in Turkey with only a successful medical standing between the pair and completing their move to Trabzonspor after both left Rangers at the end of their contracts. (A Spor)

Borna Barisic was undergoing a medical on Monday as the 31-year-old left-back prepares to sign for Trabzonspor after leaving Rangers. (TeamTalk)

English midfielder John Lundstram has revealed that he was told of Trabzonspor's interest by Borna Barisic and that their Rangers team-mate, Ridvan Yilmaz, spoke highly of the club before he and the Croat left-back chose to move to Turkey. (A Spor)

Fenerbahce have failed in a bid to tempt Juventus back-up goalkeeper Mattia Perin to the Turkish club as they look for a replacement for Dominik Livakovic, the Croatia international who is expected to leave this summer and has been linked with Celtic. (Fotospor via Daily Record)

Liverpool have upped their asking price for Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to £35m amid interest from a number of clubs, including Celtic, as they look to keep the 25-year-old as back-up to Allison after Adrian rejected a new contract. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibernian are considering signing 25-year-old Irish defender Warren O’Hora, who was released by MK Dons after their 8-1 aggregate defeat by Crawley Town in the League Two play-offs. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Dundee have invited 29-year-old Australian goalkeeper Isaac Carmody, who has relocated to the UK after eight years with second-tier North Eastern MetroStars, to train with them as he seeks a new club. (The Courier)

St Mirren are poised to re-sign Jaden Brown, with the 25-year-old set to leave Lincoln City after last season's loan spell with the Paisley club. (Daily Record)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Leeds United's 18-year-old Scotland-qualified midfielder, Archie Gray. (Bild)

Following David Wotherspoon's exit from Dundee United, the 34-year-old midfielder is on trial for a second summer running with Dunfermline Athletic, while the Scottish Championship club are keen on freed former Aberdeen left-back Kieran Ngwenya but face competition from Queens Park Rangers and Partick Thistle for the 21-year-old. (The Courier)

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy Keane has revealing he snubbed a deal at Real Madrid to join Celtic. (The Herald)

Former Go Ahead Eagles head coach Andries Ulderink has agreed a deal with Rangers to become an assistant manager under Philippe Clement and alongside Stephan Van Der Heyden. (Rangers Review)