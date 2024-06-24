'Rangers eye Hearts chief executive' - gossip
Rangers are considering a move for Heart of Midlothian chief executive Andrew McKinlay after James Bisgrove stepped down last month. (Daily Record)
Read Monday's Scottish Gossip in full here.
The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year’s versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs could be.
These helmets are too cool to keep locked up for 51 weeks a year.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
Also, Shohei Ohtani showed off against his former team, and Max Scherzer delivered in his season debut.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde dive deep on what you need to know regarding the House v. NCAA case settlement, and how it will impact the future of college football.
Nathan’s is really going to ban 16-time champion Joey Chestnut over a simple sponsorship conflict? That's just un-American.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
Birmingham-Southern College's baseball team is finally finished after an 11–10 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Division III College World Series.
The Buffs have seven games against teams that made bowl games in 2023 along with visits to Nebraska and Colorado State.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, his lasting impact on sports and society, the incredible stats he put up in his career and the Rickwood Field game that will mean even more now.
Force's engine exploded before his car hit two retaining walls.
Bell led the final 64 laps of a race that took over six hours to complete.