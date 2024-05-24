Rangers need 'extra management' in final - Tavernier

Rangers captain James Tavernier with manager Philippe Clement last weekend [SNS]

Rangers must do their "talking on the pitch" in Saturday's Scottish Cup final with Celtic, says captain James Tavernier.

The Ibrox side have lost three and drawn the other of their Premiership meetings with league winners Celtic this season and have not beaten their Old Firm rivals in more than a year.

"We've obviously fallen short a few times in games," said Tavernier, 32.

"We obviously need that extra 10-15% management during the games and the key thing is taking our moments.

"If we take our moments, we know it will be a different game. We've got to do the talking on the pitch.

"It's obviously important to win the game. If it's 90 minutes, 120 minutes or penalties, we're all really prepared."

Manager Philippe Clement believes Rangers are at the end of a cycle, with changes expected this summer.

"There's always going to be changes," Tavernier said. "Football, there's always moving parts and people come and go.

"It's about finishing the season off well and then putting ourselves in a position where we come back stronger and fitter, have a proper pre-season under the gaffer and push on from there."