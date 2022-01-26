Rangers have expressed interest in J.T. Miller trade

J.T. Miller with Canucks in 2021

The Rangers are interested in trading for Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller, reports Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, who adds that the Blueshirts stand out as the the team that has been "next level" in terms of interest.

Per Seravalli, the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, and Minnesota Wild have also expressed interest in Miller.

Miller, 28, is earning $6 million this season and is set to enter the final year of his deal in 2022-23, when he will make $4.25 million (with a $5.25 million cap hit).

He has been terrific this season for the Canucks, with 12 goals, 28 assists, and a +/- of 2 in 40 games played.

The Canucks, with 41 points, are on the fringes of the playoff race in the Western Conference, five points out of the second wild card spot. So it could make sense for them to get as much value as they can now for Miller.

For the Rangers, a reunion with Miller would provide a jolt as they look to improve their five-on-five offense and add another legitimate scorer to a group that includes Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, and Artemi Panarin.

Miller played for the Rangers from 2012 to 2018, scoring 72 goals and racking up 100 assists. He was traded along with Ryan McDonagh to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2017-18 season in exchange for Libor Hajek, Brett Howden, Vladislav Namestnikov, and two picks.

With the trade deadline a few months away, the Rangers have also been connected to Artturi Lehkonen and Jakob Chychrun.

