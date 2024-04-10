Rangers 'expect decisive action' from SPFL after second Dundee call-off

Rangers say they expect the SPFL "to take proportionate and decisive action" in relation to the postponement of their rearranged fixture with Dundee.

The Ibrox club have also accused Dundee of "negligence and unprofessionalism" after their league match was called off again because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Dens Park surface passed an inspection at 11:00 BST but heavy rainfall rendered it unplayable after another check at 15:30.

Rangers' statement in full reads: "The negligence and unprofessionalism demonstrated by Dundee, where they have repeatedly breached SPFL rules, continues to have a damaging effect on the top professional league in the country.

"In a week where record TV viewing figures were recorded for a match in the same competition, and this game due to be televised again by Sky Sports, this episode is deeply embarrassing and has also been eminently avoidable.

"Rangers expects the SPFL to take proportionate and decisive action in accordance with its rules, and the club will continue to make representations to them in the strongest possible manner.

"The club has been repeatedly putting forward solutions to the SPFL, which have not been taken up. It has again proposed a solution to the preparation and execution of this rescheduled fixture and is awaiting a response from the SPFL.

"As things stand, the rescheduled match will be on Wednesday, 17 April at 20:00 BST. The club considers that this matter has been handled incorrectly throughout by both Dundee and the SPFL.

"At this time, we sympathise fully once again with our supporters, approximately 4,000 of whom were looking forward to attending.

"Having already been left hugely inconvenienced and out of pocket by the first postponement last month, it is entirely unacceptable and disrespectful on the part of Dundee to have allowed this situation to have developed again."