Rangers' Europa League draw: Philippe Clement's side face Benfica

Rangers have been drawn against Portuguese champions Benfica in the last 16 of the Europa League.

As group winners, Rangers will be away for the first leg on 7 March with the return at Ibrox a week later.

Rangers could not be drawn against fellow seeded teams Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton, Atalanta, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen and Slavia Prague.

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be made on 15 March, with the final in Dublin on 22 May.

Rangers drew twice with Benfica in the Europa League in 2020 under Steven Gerrard.

They conceded two late goals to draw 3-3 with their 10-man opponents in Lisbon then also shipped two goals at Ibrox a fortnight later to be pegged back to 2-2.

Benfica sit joint-top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga table with Lisbon rivals Sporting, who have a game in hand.

Their squad contains young superstars Antonio Silva, a centre-back, and defensive midfielder Joao Neves, as well as former Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria and ex-Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi.

One of Europe's great clubs, they won back-to-back Champions Leagues at the start of the 1960s and have been five-time finalists in Europe's elite competition.

Benfica are three-time finalists in the Europa League - formerly known as the Uefa Cup - in 1983, 2013 and 2014.

Rangers reached the last 16 by winning a group containing Sparta Prague, Real Betis and Aris Limassol.

Full Europa League draw

Sparta Prague v Liverpool

Marseille v Villarreal

Roma v Brighton

Benfica v Rangers

Freiburg v West Ham

Sporting v Atalanta

AC Milan v Slavia Prague

Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen

More to follow.