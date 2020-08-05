Rangers eliminated from Stanley Cup contention

And then there were 23.

The New York Rangers were the first team to be eliminated as they were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the best-of-five series Tuesday night.

The Rangers now will leave the bubble and return to their respective homes and are the first of eight teams to have a 12.5 percent chance to win the draft lottery and select Alexis Lafreniere.

The bubble in Toronto just got a little bit smaller.

There were six games in the NHL Tuesday.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS 4 FLORIDA 2 (Islanders lead series 2-0)

Jordan Eberle scored twice to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over Florida and take a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-five qualifying series.

The Panthers are on the verge of elimination as the Islanders once again outplayed them.

Florida actually got off to a good start when Mike Hoffman opened the scoring with the only goal of the first period with a terrific wrist shot, as Jonathan Huberdeau and Keith Yandle drew the assists.

The Islanders tied it up at the 6:12 mark of the second as the fourth line came through. Tom Kuhnhackl made a drop pass between his legs to Matt Martin who ripped it past Sergei Bobrovsky. Bobrovsky had been outstanding to that point, turning aside all 16 shots, many of them amazing.

The Panthers took their last lead of the contest as Aleksander Barkov scored on the power play as his shot picked the top corner on the short side with a perfect shot.

The Islander then tied it when Ryan Pulock’s shot eluded Bobrovsky on the power play and Eberle with his first, gave New York a lead they would not relinquish.

Eberle scored on the power play in the third to complete the scoring.

Semyon Varlamov was great in the Islanders cage as he stopped 26 shots to go to 2-0 this series with a 1.50 GAA and a .946 save percentage.

Despite the loss, Bobrovsky did give the Panthers an opportunity to win as he was great early on, keeping the Cats in the contest. He ended up stopping 30 shots but is now 0-2 with a 3.09 GAA and a .903 save percentage.

Keith Yandle had a pair of assists in the game.

Brian Boyle had 12 penalty minutes, including a 10-minute misconduct near the end of the second period.

Pulock had a two-point night as he assisted on Eberle’s game winner.

Andy Greene replaced the injured Johnny Boychuk on the Islanders blueline.

NASHVILLE 4 ARIZONA 2 (Series tied at 1)

The Predators jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back as the upended the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 to tie the series at 1 apiece.

It was not as close as the score indicated as Arizona scored nine seconds apart in the final minute of play in the third to cost Juuse Saros the shutout.

Nick Bonino opened the scoring when he whipped a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot past Darcy Kuemper. Rocco Grimaldi (whenever I hear that name I think of the royal family of Monaco) picked up one assist.

Ryan Johansen made it 2-0 with an unassisted effort as he beat Kuemper through the legs on a bad goal.

Calle Jarnkrok made it 3-0 in the second period as he put the puck through the legs of defenseman Jakob Chychrun and past Kuemper.

Viktor Arvidsson made it 4-0, ripping a high shot past the Arizona netminder.

It remained that way until Clayton Keller broke the shutout with 57 seconds to go as he snuck the puck past Saros.

On the ensuing faceoff, the Coyotes cut the lead to two goals when Lawson Crouse snapped a shot from the slot past Saros but that was all she wrote.

Saros evened his record at 1 in the post-season as he made 24 saves. He has a 3.04 GAA and a .905 save percentage but was full value for this win as he has taken over from Pekka Rinne in the Nashville net.

Kuemper took the loss and is also 1-1. He made 24 saves and has a 3.55 GAA and a .901 save percentage.

Taylor Hall took four minors and was a minus-two on the night.

Jarred Tinordi and Austin Watson each had six hits.

The Predators blocked 21 shots, led by Bonino who had five.

Antti Raanta apparently was injured in the pre-game warmup and left the bench in the second period. He was replaced by third-string goaltender Adin Hill. Consider Raanta day-to-day as he is ‘unfit to play’.