Rangers duo named in provisional Scotland Euros squad

Rangers duo John Souttar and Ryan Jack have been named in Steve Clarke’s provisional 28-man Scotland squad for Euro 2024.

Midfielder Jack has 18 caps but has struggled for minutes at club level this season due to injuries. His last Scotland appearance came in the 3-3 qualifying draw against Norway in November 2023.

The squad will be cut to 26 players before the tournament itself, where Scotland take on Germany (14 June), Switzerland (19 June) and Hungary (23 June) in Group A.