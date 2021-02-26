Rangers draw Slavia Prague in Europa League last-16

(Independent)

Rangers have been drawn to play Slavia Prague in the Europa League last-16.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been in fine form this season, currently sitting a massive 18 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and having beaten Belgian side Antwerp in Europe on Thursday night.

A 5-2 victory at Ibrox secured a wild 9-5 aggregate scoreline for the Glasgow side, who have yet to lose a single match in the Europa League this season.

Indeed, their only loss in all competitions came against St. Mirren in the Scottish League Cup.

Having finished top of a group containing Benfica, Standard Liege and Lech Poznan in the first half of the season, Rangers now face another stern examination of their silverware credentials in the round of 16.

Slavia Prague knocked out Leicester in the round of 32, winning 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

Other contenders for the Europa League include Tottenham, Manchester United, AC Milan and Ajax.