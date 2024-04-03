Rangers-Devils game starts with wild line brawl, eight ejections and a Matt Rempe fight

NEW YORK — A melee broke out at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The fireworks between New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe and New Jersey Devils tough guy Kurtis MacDermid were expected, but all 10 skaters on the ice ended up dropping the gloves in the opening seconds.

The result was game misconduct penalties for Rempe, Barclay Goodrow, K’Andre Miller and Jacob Trouba on the New York side, and MacDermid, Kevin Bahl, John Marino and Chris Tierney for New Jersey. That meant both teams would have to play the remainder of the game with four fewer players available on the bench.

The Rempe-MacDermid beef carried over from the Rangers’ 3-1 win on Mar. 11, when Rempe declined MacDermid’s repeated challenges throughout the game before concussing Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler with an elbow that led to a four-game suspension.

“First shift I asked him (to fight). There's a bit of a code, and I thought he would answer that. I don't know what he was told, but he said, 'No,'" MacDermid said at the time. "After a hit like that, it kind of goes without saying that you should answer the bell and be a man about it. ... There's a right way to go about things and a wrong way. I kind of lost a lot of respect for him tonight."

