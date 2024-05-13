Rangers demand action over Tavernier missiles - gossip

Furious Rangers have called for action after right-back and captain James Tavernier was once again targeted by missiles during Saturday's Old Firm derby defeat away to Celtic and left "lucky" to avoid a serious injury. (Glasgow Times)

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has stressed "there will be signings" in the summer as Ibrox defenders James Tavernier and Connor Goldson continue to be linked with the Englishman's current club, Al-Ettifaq. (Glasgow Times)

