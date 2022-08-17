  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rangers' decision to fire Jon Daniels now hints at unrealistic expectations after Corey Seager, Marcus Semien moves

Zach Crizer
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Texas Rangers
    Texas Rangers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jon Daniels
    American baseball executive
  • Marcus Semien
    Marcus Semien
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Corey Seager
    Corey Seager
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jon Gray
    Jon Gray
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brock Burke
    Brock Burke
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jonah Heim
    Jonah Heim
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Texas Rangers’ offseason undeniably produced some eye-popping news. Corey Seager — $325 million. Marcus Semien — $175 million. Jon Gray — $56 million. With a new stadium built and a farm system headed toward rebuilt, the moves heralded an intent to win again.

So as the 2022 team fades into the background with a 52-64 record, some feelings of disappointment were to be expected. The realization that this won’t be a case of instant gratification was apparently a hard one to swallow for Rangers brass. Texas fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, and on Wednesday dismissed Jon Daniels, the president of baseball operations who had run the team since 2005, building five playoff teams and two AL champions. Maybe there were underlying tensions or a buildup of grievances. Maybe the hiring of Chris Young as general manager prior to 2021 really was writing on the wall.

But whatever the backstory, it is surprising to see a team that entrusted an experienced executive to commit half a billion dollars this winter turn around and decide to cut bait on him in August.

That’s what makes this feel more like management by message board, or perhaps management for the message boards. It’s one thing for fans to see the big contracts and expect a playoff team immediately. It’s another for ownership to completely misunderstand reasonable expectations.

The 2022 Rangers vs. expectations

Signing Seager, Semien and Gray did set the Rangers up for a window of contention. But to anyone seriously examining their chances, it was never expected to open until 2023 or after. On opening day, the PECOTA projection system at Baseball Prospectus forecasted a 71-win season for the Rangers. The actual season has played out pretty much on par with that — they're on pace for about 74 wins.

The money committed to Seager and Semien is often relayed in one big, bold figure, but it’s an investment paid out — and paid off — over the next decade. Like Jayson Werth with the Nationals, Manny Machado with the Padres and many other preemptive strikes, some stars are signed with the understanding that their greatest impact on the win curve may come two or three years down the line.

That was by far the most likely outcome for the Rangers, whose burgeoning stable of young talent was mostly acquired or drafted mere months before the spending spree.

An honest assessment of the major league team’s season would be mostly focused on the information relevant to 2023 and beyond. It would note that Seager has been as advertised, and that Semien has calmed nerves after a rough start. It would mark down significant progress for young players like Jonah Heim, Nathaniel Lowe and Leody Taveras. It would also take into account the Rangers’ abysmal, MLB-worst 7-24 record in one-run games. That’s not a positive, of course, but it’s a fact based almost entirely on luck, one likely to stabilize or totally reverse course in 2023. The Chicago White Sox had MLB’s fourth-worst record in one-run games last year, and the second-best this year. By pythagorean record, which estimates a team’s deserved record by run differential, the 2022 Rangers have played like a 57-59 team.

The Texas Rangers fired president of baseball operations Jon Daniels and manager Chris Woodward this week. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Texas Rangers fired president of baseball operations Jon Daniels and manager Chris Woodward this week. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Less than a year after being in full sell mode — Texas flipped Joey Gallo to the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline — the Rangers are realistically still in the phase where they sift through a lot of potential talent, test what they can at the big-league level, and then collect the useful pieces.

The 2022 club has had some success on that front. Infielders Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith – fruits of the Gallo trade — have earned MLB debuts and started to make adjustments. Brock Burke has highlighted his potential as a bullpen arm with enough talent to stick or become an attractive trade chip. It has also underwhelmed in other areas, notably the starting rotation. A big reason the Rangers were never realistically expected to compete this season was a total lack of surefire starters beyond Gray. Martin Perez has turned into a nice success story, but that’s ultimately not the most helpful thing for a team seeking to compete in 2023 and beyond.

Why fire Jon Daniels now?

The big question isn’t whether 2022 has been a win for the organization, but why the clock struck midnight for Daniels now.

He has been the top baseball executive in Texas for 17 years, and spurred more winning than the franchise had ever known. His teams appeared in five postseasons and two World Series where the team had previously managed only three playoff berths (and a measly one October victory) in its history prior to Daniels taking over. His trade shipping Mark Teixeira to Atlanta brought back a monumental prospect haul that helped change how the industry values young talent. The decision to sign Adrian Beltre in 2011 turned into one of the best free-agent moves in baseball history, and almost certainly minted a Hall of Famer wearing a Rangers hat.

Recent Rangers history is admittedly a more mediocre tale.

Owner Ray Davis, one half of a two-headed management duo, was more focused on that in explaining the decision to dismiss Daniels Wednesday, saying, “the bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in the AL West division. While I am certain we are heading in the right direction, I feel a change in the leadership of the baseball operations department will be beneficial going forward.”

Will it be a change, though? The Rangers tapped Young, the very tall former MLB pitcher who has been serving as GM under Daniels, to steer the ship on his own. He’s immensely respected in the baseball world thanks to his stint in the league office — and was sought after when he decided to join the team ranks — but Young’s experience running a front office consists entirely of the time he spent under Daniels.

Where the Daniels era faltered was fairly apparent: As Padres GM A.J. Preller and other executives like Twins GM Thad Levine flew the coop to run their own teams, the Rangers’ once-renowned talent acquisition machine lost steam. Perhaps more importantly, they didn’t keep pace with contenders in player development. Top prospects like Nomar Mazara, Ronald Guzman and Willie Calhoun never fulfilled their promise, and others like Taveras have inspired anxiety with extended struggles at upper levels.

Still, no one would categorize the Rangers' situation as hopeless or backsliding in the manner the Detroit Tigers' was when they finally pulled the plug on GM Al Avila.

There’s a strong case to be made that change was needed in Texas, but didn't it make more sense before Daniels crafted the (costly) core of a contender? And weren't the cracks showing in December 2020 when the Rangers slipped Young into the front office under Daniels? It's difficult to envision a radical overhaul being achieved by giving Daniels an understudy and then elevating that understudy.

The Rangers really will be on the clock when 2023 rolls around. Seager and Semien will be 29 and 32, respectively, and hyped pitching prospects Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker should at least be knocking on the door of the majors by season’s end.

They have a lot of long-term commitments, which should form the launching pad for an exciting team. By firing Daniels now, they are mostly raising questions about whether they have a long-term plan.

If this week’s moves function as a jolt that actually prepares the organization to better support winning in the 2020s, that’s great. But it’s fair to wonder if they are simply a public display of scapegoating to allay illusions of 2022 grandeur. And if the team is unwilling to be honest with its fans, it’s likely not being honest with itself, either.

Recommended Stories

  • First rule of PGA Tour players' meeting: Don't talk about PGA Tour players' meeting

    PGA Tour players weren't in a talkative mood after a players-only meeting about the LIV threat.

  • Reports: LeBron James agrees to two-year extension with Los Angeles Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension that will keep him under guaranteed contract with the franchise until 2024, according to multiple reports.

  • WNBA playoffs 2022: Live updates from Liberty-Sky, Mercury-Aces; TV schedule, injury report, lineups for Round 1

    Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the 2022 WNBA postseason.

  • Angels vs Mariners Betting Forecast for Aug 16

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners

  • Joey Votto set for shoulder surgery, to miss remainder of 2022 season

    Joey Votto will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after an MRI showed a rotator cuff tear. He will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

  • Brandon Crawford's two-out, walk-off homer was rare Giants feat

    Brandon Crawford's walk-off was the third in about a month for the Giants, but his came with a twist. It was the first time in 13 years that the Giants got a walk-off when down to their final out.

  • Putin accuses US of trying to 'prolong' Ukraine conflict

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Washington on Tuesday of drawing out the war in Ukraine, as explosions rocked a Russian military facility on the Kremlin-controlled peninsula of Crimea. The first UN-chartered vessel laden with grain meanwhile left Ukraine for Africa following a hallmark deal brokered by Turkey and the UN to relieve a global food crisis. "The situation in Ukraine shows that the US is trying to prolong this conflict," Putin said, addressing the opening ceremony of a security conference in Moscow. Washington is "using the people of Ukraine as cannon fodder", he said, lashing out at the United States for supplying weapons to Kyiv. Russia invaded Ukraine in February, anticipating little military resistance and hoping for a lightning takeover that would topple the government in Kyiv within hours. But after failing to capture the capital, Russia's military instead has become entrenched in a protracted bout of attrition with the sprawling front line in the east and south. The United States has provided key economic and military backing to Kyiv, in particular supplying Ukraine with long-range, precision artillery that has allowed it to strike Russian supply facilities deep inside Moscow-controlled territory. Huge fireballs erupted at the site in Crimea early on Tuesday where ammunition was temporarily being stored and clouds of black smoke billowed into the air, images posted on social media showed. The defence ministry said the blaze began at around 6:15 am local time (0315 GMT) at a temporary military storage site near the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, causing ammunition to detonate. The blasts on Tuesday come one week after at least one person was killed and five more injured in similar explosions at a Russian airbase in Crimea. Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for either of the incidents in Crimea, but senior officials and the military have implied Ukrainian involvement. - 'Catastrophe' - Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Tuesday the latest blasts in Dzhankoi were a "reminder" that "Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves". He said the blasts were "demilitarisation in action" -- using the same term used by Russia to justify its invasion of Ukraine. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used the Black Sea region as a staging ground for its invasion. Meanwhile in the eastern Donbas region, which has seen most of the fighting, Ukraine said Russia had launched a "massive" offensive from an oil refinery in the recently-captured city of Lysychansk in Lugansk province. Ukraine's presidency said one woman was killed and two more injured in Donetsk province, which together with Lugansk makes up the industrial Donbas that is now mostly controlled by Russian forces. Kyiv and Moscow have also traded accusations over a series of strikes this month on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine -- Europe's largest. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned a "catastrophe" at the Russian-controlled facility would threaten the whole of Europe. - 'Symbols of repressions' - On the Black Sea, the UN-chartered vessel departed on Tuesday from the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi and will sail to Djibouti "for delivery to Ethiopia", Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said. The MV Brave Commander, loaded with 23,000 tonnes of wheat, was able to leave after a deal agreed last month lifted a Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports and established safe corridors through the naval mines laid by Kyiv. Ukraine has said it is hoping there will be two or three similar shipments soon. Russia's invasion has driven an economic, political and cultural wedge between Moscow and European capitals. The prime minister of Estonia, which was formerly Soviet-ruled, said on Tuesday her government had decided to remove all Soviet-era monuments from public spaces in the country. "As symbols of repressions and Soviet occupation they have become a source of increasing social tensions – at these times, we must keep the risk to public order at a minimum," Kaja Kallas wrote on Twitter. The move follows similar trends in Poland and Ukraine, which began tearing down statues of Soviet leaders in earnest after Russia-backed separatists wrested control of swathes of the east in 2014. burs-jbr/dt/raz

  • Nearing 300 fights, muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek explains why it’s time to try something new with BKFC

    Buakaw Banchamek is a legend in muay Thai who has turned down MMA and boxing opportunities. So why join BKFC? He explains here.

  • Giants claim Andrew Vasquez to address left-handed bullpen need

    The Giants claimed left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

  • Report: No ‘discussions of substance’ between Celtics, Nets on Durant trade

    Boston had some preliminary talks, but are not looking to increase their offer to meet the Nets' demands.

  • NFL training camp 2022: Matthew Stafford says he feels on track for Week 1 after 'abnormal' elbow pain

    The Rams quarterback's elbow issues go back to last season.

  • Best highlights from Day 16 of Chiefs training camp

    A look at some of the best clips, videos and highlights captured on Day 16 of #Chiefs training camp practice.

  • It’s a good thing Patrick Mahomes isn’t making news at KC Chiefs training camp: podcast

    A quiet training camp is a productive and solid training camp for the Chiefs’ star quarterback. Here’s why.

  • Knicks, Jazz re-engage in Donovan Mitchell trade talks

    After several weeks of no conversations, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell The Athletic. Source: Shams Charania, Tony Jones, Shams Charania and Tony Jones @ The Athletic ...

  • Minimum finish needed by those outside the top 30 to qualify for Tour Championship

    Here's a look at the minimum finish needed this week by those currently outside the top 30 in points.

  • Ron Rivera says some Commanders starters will be on pitch count vs. Chiefs

    The #Chiefs will see the #Commanders' starters in preseason Week 2, but some will be on a pitch count per Ron Rivera.

  • Guardians catcher rips umpires after loss: ‘There’s no accountability on their part’

    Cleveland’s Austin Hedges unloaded on the umpires after this pivotal call went against his team.

  • Once hailed by Royals for his ‘upside,’ pitcher is now most-traded player in MLB history

    Ten trades in 15 seasons and two must-haves for any move to a new city.

  • Dennis Eckersley rips 'pathetic' Pirates, Bryan Reynolds responds

    Dennis Eckersley took aim at the Pirates organization on Tuesday and Pirates star Bryan Reynolds has since fired back at the Red Sox broadcaster.

  • Will Zalatoris condemns former mentor's profanity-laced tweets directed at Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon

    Will Zalatoris condemned his former mentor's profanity-laced tweets directed at Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon.