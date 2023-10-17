Rangers considering reunion with Patrick Kane: report

Patrick Kane / David Kirouac - USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Kane was dealing with a hip issue when the Rangers traded for him at last season's trade deadline, and it showed during his brief stint in New York.

But with Kane now back at full strength following offseason hip surgery and still a free agent, the Rangers are among the teams keeping tabs on him.

The Blueshirts are "paying attention" to Kane, reports Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, who adds that the Sabres and Red Wings are among the other teams to watch in the Kane sweepstakes.

Per Daily Faceoff, Kane likely won't decide where to sign before November.

After the Rangers acquired Kane from the Blackhawks last season for draft picks, he notched five goals and seven assists in 19 regular season games.

In the playoffs, Kane had one goal and five assists during the Rangers' seven-game loss to the Devils in the first round.

Before being traded to the Rangers, Kane had long expressed his desire to join former teammate Artemi Panarin. The pair played together on the same line in Chicago from 2015 to 2017.

The Rangers already have some serious firepower including Panarin, Chris Kreider, and Mika Zibanejad, but adding a healthy Kane to the mix would elevate a team that is already viewed as a legitimate Cup contender.