Rangers confirm two pre-season fixtures

Rangers will travel to play Birmingham City and Union Berlin in two pre-season friendlies, the club have announced.

Philippe Clement's side will head to St Andrews for the inaugural Trevor Francis memorial match on Wednesday 24 July.

Former England great Francis netted Birmingham £1m when he moved to Nottingham Forest in 1979 - the first million pound player - and spent a season at Rangers under Graeme Souness. He passed away last year.

Rangers will then travel to the German capital on Saturday 27 July to face the Bundesliga side at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

That adds to the already confirmed friendly against Manchester United at Murrayfield on 20 July. The league season starts on 3 August, a week after the trip to Berlin.