🚨 Rangers confirm signing of defender on free transfer

Rangers have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old defender Clinton Nsiala as they look to bounce back from a disappointing end to the campaign.

Philippe Clement's side have poached the youngster as his contract with AC Milan expires, with Nsiala not having made a senior appearance for the Rossoneri.

Now, he will hope to continue his fledgling career at Ibrox.

“Clinton will officially join the club on July 1 subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application”, the Scottish giants confirmed.

Nsiala becomes the third signing of the summer already, with Clement's side having already signed Jefte and Oscar Cortes since the season ended.