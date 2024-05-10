Rangers confident on keeping Butland - gossip

Rangers are increasingly confident they will be able to keep goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer despite significant interest from the English Premier League and in Europe. (TeamTalk)

Rangers are in advanced talks to strike a deal for Jose Cordoba, with the Panama centre-half having a year left on his contract at Levski Sofia in Bulgaria. (Rangers Review, subscription required)

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has rejected a late Dinamo Zagreb offer to take him back to Croatia and looks set to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on a free transfer. (Express via Football Scotland)

Ben Davies is set to make his fifth league start for Rangers this season in Saturday’s massive Old Firm derby, with Leon Balogun hurting his back last weekend against Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers striker Danilo, who has not played this year, tells fans in a live TikTok video that he is aiming to be back in time for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic on 25 May. (Scottish Sun)

"It’s pretty much win-or-bust", for Rangers at Celtic Park tomorrow, says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson, who urges his old team to "embrace every single second of it". (Daily Record)

