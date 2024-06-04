Rangers complete permanent signing of Aston Villa midfielder McLoughlin

Rangers have completed the permanent signing of Aston Villa midfielder Olivia McLoughlin on a free transfer.

The Gers announced the news via a post on their official club website just a short time ago.

The 19-year-old will officially join the Ibrox club on 1 July 2024 upon the expiry of her contract at Aston Villa. She has signed a two-year deal at Rangers.

McLoughlin spent the second half of this season on loan at Rangers. She was a regular in the side and helped the club to win a first-ever Scottish Gas Women’s Scottish Cup. The midfielder also won the Sky Sports Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup with The Gers, netting in the final against Partick Thistle. McLoughlin has done enough to impress head coach Jo Potter and earn herself a permanent deal north of the border.

After agreeing her permanent move to Rangers, McLoughlin said “I’m really excited. I think the next few years are massive for me and to be joining a club like Rangers, I can’t wait to get going.

“Coming on loan here, enjoying it so much and playing and being a big part of the team, that has really helped my decision to stay.

“The factors of being so far away from home was playing on my mind, but when you are surrounded by good people in the team it makes it easier.

“I think winning silverware is massive for me and the team. Hopefully, we can go on to win more next season.”

McLoughlin has spent four years at Aston Villa. She leaves the Barclays Women’s Super League club after making 42 appearances in all competitions.