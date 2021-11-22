Rangers coach loses it on star player after team's dramatic, last-second win

We did not have Gerard Gallant absolutely snapping on Mika Zibanejad after the Rangers' thrilling win over the Sabres on our bingo cards. (MSG Broadcast)

Only hockey coaches could look pissed off after they win a game.

The New York Rangers hosted their intrastate rival Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night, and as they dealt each other goals back and forth throughout the hour of action, it all led to Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren scoring with just 0.7 seconds left in regulation to earn a thrilling win for New York.

While the team celebrated their last-ditch effort paying off, the broadcast caught New York head coach Gerard Gallant absolutely giving it to star forward Mika Zibanejad as they exited the benches.

Is Gerard Gallant tryna catch these hands? #NYR pic.twitter.com/V887uUhlkB — Glenny Balls (@Glenny_balls) November 22, 2021

This would certainly be a more justified scene visually if Zibanejad coughed up the puck for the Sabres to do what the Rangers ended up doing, or something of that nature. Even with his furrowed brow and his face getting more and more red, Gallant had a reason to appear so heated.

I asked. He said Mika was yelling at the ref because he didn't get the call when he got tripped, and Gallant was telling him to drop it. #NYR https://t.co/HV3mOSPnah — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 22, 2021

Like any good pesky forward does, Zibanejad was arguing with the officials about a missed tripping call late in the game, according to Gallant. He then shared his concern with his coach, which led to the 58-year-old bench boss essentially telling his guy to shut up and stop complaining.

You just have to admire the mentality to take issue with officiating and to vocalize it multiple times, almost immediately after your team earned an emotional buzzer-beater win.

With this clutch victory, the Rangers have an 11-4-3 record to start their season, but still sit third in the powerhouse Metropolitan Division.

