Rangers Closing In On A Reunion With This Scottish Custodian: Boost For The Light Blues Between The Sticks?

If a recent report from Sky Sports is believed to be true, Rangers are closing in on a reunion with Liam Kelly who is available as a free agent upon the expiration of his Motherwell contract. Celtic were previously keen on having him in their ranks, but the Light Blues are expected to win the race despite Stuart Kettlewell’s best efforts to keep hold of the Scottish custodian.

“What wouldn’t surprise me is a goalkeeper of his stature and standing attracting interest, but Liam is someone I would love to keep at the football club. But there are a number of factors that come into that. It could be a big summer for him so we need to wait and see how that goes.”

The Motherwell boss revealed last month while discussing the 28-year-old’s future at Fir Park. However, the ‘number of factors’ seems to have overpowered Kettlewell’s eagerness to retain his “top drawer” goalkeeper.

Kelly progressed through the Light Blues’ academy ranks before being loaned to East Fife, Livingston, Queens Park Rangers and Motherwell for first-team football. The Steelmen roped him on permanent terms thus ending his Rangers years without any senior gametime. But he is now ready to give up assured minutes in favour of returning to Ibrox.

Despite his mistake in the Scottish Cup final, Jack Butland has been a revelation in the Gers’ goal throughout the previous campaign. He should keep his ‘number 1’ status unless a transfer occurs before August’s summer deadline. Kelly, therefore, must settle in as his understudy and fight for minutes in the second stint at his boyhood club.

Why Kelly Would Be A Shrewd Signing For Rangers

Rangers have parted ways with Jon McLaughlin at the expiry of his contract whereas Robby McCrorie has rejected an extension offer as revealed by Record Sport. The 26-year-old homegrown prodigy wants regular playing time amid interest from Aberdeen, but his egress could see another academy prospect getting promoted as the third choice behind Butland and Kelly.

Currently representing Scotland in the ongoing EURO 2024, Kelly made his senior debut last year against France after several call-ups. He is known for reflexes and shot-stopping traits, also, his composure with the ball at his feet makes him a perfect fit as a sweeper-keeper for the modern-day game. It would be interesting to follow whether Philippe Clement relies on Butland across competitions or prefers the Scotsman in Cup competitions.