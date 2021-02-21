Rangers close to within three wins of Scottish title

Rangers closed to within three wins of a first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years by thrashing Dundee United 4-1 on Sunday to open up an 18-point lead over Celtic.

Steven Gerrard's men showed no sign of fatigue from a thrilling 4-3 win over Royal Antwerp in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday as three goals in 13 minutes either side of half-time ensured a comfortable afternoon at Ibrox.

Ianis Hagi opened the scoring when he deflected Joe Aribo's shot home 10 minutes before the break.

Ryan Kent quickly killed the game as a contest as his volley took a deflection on its way in.

Aribo's stunning strike made it 3-0 before Rangers were gifted a fourth when United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist's clearance rebounded in off Alfredo Morelos.

Moments later Morelos was brought down for a penalty, but Siegrist made amends to deny Borna Barisic from the spot.

Rangers conceded for just the second time in 15 home league games this season four minutes from time when Mark McNulty pulled a consolation back for the visitors.

Celtic can cut the gap at the top back to 15 points when they travel to Ross County later.

But the Hoops chase of their Glasgow rivals looks a forlorn one and Rangers could seal the title when the two meet at Celtic Park next month.

