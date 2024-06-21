Rangers close in on Igamane, willing to sell Cantwell - gossip

[Getty Images]

Rangers are to complete the signing of Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane, 21, ahead of their return to pre-season training next week. (Rangers Review, subscription required)

Rangers are believed to be ready to listen to offers for midfielder Todd Cantwell, while James Tavernier and Connor Goldson continue to be linked with former Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard at Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. (Scottish Sun)

The Scottish FA are willing to offer Rangers the use of Hampden after it emerged that Ibrox is likely to be unavailable for the first month of the season due to a delay over building supplies. (Daily Mail)

Hibernian are lining up a loan move for Club Brugge goalkeeper Josef Bursik, who moved to Belgium from Stoke City in January. (Alan Nixon, subscription required)

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes wants "two or three" more signings as he prepares for a Europa League qualifier against Cercle Brugge next month. (Herald)

Junior Hoilett is unlikely to be fit for the start of the season after suffering an injury on Canada duty. The 34-year-old winger has been in talks with Aberdeen after his short-term deal expired. (Daily Record)

Manager James McPake says Dunfermline Athletic "can’t compete" with other Championship rivals "when it comes to wages". (Courier)