Rangers close in on Igamane, willing to part with Cantwell - gossip

Rangers are to complete the signing of Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane, 21, ahead of their return to pre-season training next week. (Rangers Review, subscription required)

Rangers are believed to be ready to listen to offers for midfielder Todd Cantwell, while James Tavernier and Connor Goldson continue to be linked with former Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard at Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. (Scottish Sun)

The Scottish FA are willing to offer Rangers the use of Hampden after it emerged that Ibrox is likely to be unavailable for the first month of the season due to a delay over building supplies. (Daily Mail)

