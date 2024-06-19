Rangers close in on Barron signing - gossip

Rangers are poised to head off interest from clubs in England and Italy to sign 21-year-old out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron. (The Herald)

Fenerbahce have made an enquiry to Bayern Munich about 20-year-old Germany youth winger Yusuf Kabadayi, who has been linked with Rangers. (Turkiyeyedair via Daily Record)

New Besiktas head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst will make a move to sign 23-year-old Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz if Arthur Masuaku leaves the Turkish club during the summer window. (Turkiye Gazetesi via Glasgow Times)

Rangers-linked 20-year-old midfielder Damian Garcia is poised to sign a contract extension with Penarol. (El Observador)

Rangers' £1.7m signing of Hamza Igamane is not yet rubber-stamped and there are still some issues for the club to sort out with the 21-year-old striker's current club, FAR Rabat. (The Fourth Official)

Former Rangers midfielder John Lundstram will jet into Istanbul on Sunday to undergo a medical and sign a two-year contract with Trabzonspor, who have also held discussions with exiting Ibrox left-back Borna Barisic. (Football Scotland)