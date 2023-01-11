Rangers claim forward Jake Leschyshyn off waivers

Jake Leschyshyn / Joe Nicholson - USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers have claimed forward Jake Leschyshyn off waivers.



Leschyshyn, 23, played in 22 games for the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this season.

He has played in 63 games with the Golden Knights over the last two seasons, with two goals and four assists.

In 137 AHL games, Leschyshyn has posted 24 goals and 22 assists.

Prior to making his professional debut, Leschyshyn played in parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Leschyshyn was originally drafted by the Golden Knights in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft.