NY Rangers' Chris Drury unlikely to budge on trade offer for Sabres' Jack Eichel: report

Jack Eichel with helmet off near center ice wearing white Sabres jersey

As the Sabres continue to look for trade partners to ship Jack Eichel out of Buffalo on the eve of the 2021 NHL Draft, USA Today's Vince Z. Mercogilano reported Friday that Rangers president and GM Chris Drury is unlikely to budge on adding certain players to his package for the center.

Though it is unknown exactly what that package might be, the belief is that the Sabres have begun to look elsewhere for a deal they prefer over the Rangers' offer -- including from teams like the Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings.

It sounds like a back and forth is ensuing -- one that Drury is unlikely to blink during -- and that a deal could be coming sooner than later.

NHL free agency begins on July 28, so the Sabres could be looking to get something done before they also have to deal with that as well.

The Rangers were reportedly in "preliminary talks" with Buffalo last month about Eichel. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Sabres would want "at least four pieces that would be equivalent of first-rounders" for the disgruntled center.

Eichel, 24, has five years and $50 million remaining on his contract, which runs through the end of the 2025-26 season.