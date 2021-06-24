Rangers make changes to hockey operations department

Chris Drury Rangers Zoom

Rangers president and GM Chris Drury announced several changes to the hockey operations department on Thursday.

Benoit Allaire has been promoted to Director of New York Rangers Goaltending, while Jeff Malcolm has been promoted to Hartford Wolf Pack Goaltending Coach.

Additionally, Jean-Ian Filiatrault has joined the Rangers’ player development department as Goaltending Consultant, while Matt Hunwick has joined the hockey operations’ player development department.

The Rangers shook up their front office after the season, firing John Davidson and Jeff Gorton and promoting Drury to the dual role of president and GM.

