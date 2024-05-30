Rangers and Celtic join race to sign Manchester City midfielder – Barcelona and RB Leipzig also interested

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a transfer target for Scottish rivals Rangers and Celtic this summer.

The 28-year-old spent the second-half of the campaign on loan with West Ham at the London Stadium, making eight Premier League appearances for the Hammers before returning to the Etihad Stadium to undergo rehabilitation for a hamstring injury.

Phillips, who moved to the Etihad Stadium in a £42 million deal in 2022, has made just six starts for Pep Guardiola’s side over two seasons, and rejected the opportunity to leave east Manchester last summer.

The Englishman is expected to depart Manchester City this summer however, after another difficult campaign resulted in the midfielder being omitted from Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of the European Championships in Germany next month.

Phillips made 10 appearances for the Sky Blues before moving to east London, with the 28-year-olds last appearance coming during Manchester City’s victorious FIFA Club World Cup campaign in Saudi Arabia before Christmas.

The midfielder was awarded a Premier League medal following the Blues’ title triumph earlier this month, with Phillips having also won the UEFA Champions League, Emirates FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Manchester City.

West Ham aren’t expected to pursue a permanent move for Phillips this summer, although fellow Premier League side Everton are reportedly considering a loan offer for the Leeds-born midfielder.

Scottish pair Celtic and Rangers are also reported to have registered an interest in signing the Englishman, with HITC claiming that the Old Firm rivals are both ‘open to the possibility’ of adding the midfielder to their squad this summer.

Interest in Phillips also stretches beyond the UK, with RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon and OGC Nice all claimed to be considering whether to sign the 28-year-old ahead of next season.

Barcelona have also emerged as a potential destination for the midfielder, with Phillips having ‘offered himself’ to the La Liga giants, according to a Sport report relayed by Football Espana.

The Spanish outlet further claim that Manchester City are looking for €30 million to sell Phillips this summer, although another season-long loan is yet to be ruled out.