Rangers-Capitals schedule for first round of 2024 NHL playoffs

The Rangers' full schedule for the first round of the 2024 NHL playoffs is out.

After taking home the Presidents' Cup, New York will face the Washington Capitals, who clinched the last wild card spot and a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with a win over the Philadelphia Flyers in their final game of the regular season on Tuesday.

Here are the dates and times:

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 at Madison Square Garden, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday, April 23 at MSG, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, April 26 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Washington, 8 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 1 at MSG, time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at Washington, time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at MSG, time TBD