Rangers can't overcome Devils' speed, puck luck — now sit on the verge of a crushing disappointment

Apr 27, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a blocker save during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NEWARK – This is familiar territory for the Rangers, facing elimination in a playoff series. After all, they won five potential elimination games last season en route to an entertaining and, perhaps, unexpected run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now, however, they are pushed to a cliff’s edge and everything is different. They were smothered by Akira Schmid and the Devils in Game 5 Thursday night, 4-0, at the Rock and now trail the best-of-seven first-round series, three games to two.

But it feels different because, based on the season the Rangers had last year, and the talent-laden roster and the big moves for Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko they made before the trade deadline, the expectations are much, much bigger.

Last year’s run was a treat. This time, getting ousted early would be a crushing disappointment.

So it’s against that backdrop that the Rangers face two must-win games, assuming, of course, they win the first one, which is Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Several Devils, including their coach, Lindy Ruff, gave nifty lip service to the idea that the hardest victory to get in a playoff series is the clincher.

“We're gonna talk about how hard it is to win (the fourth one),” Ruff said. “When a team is backed up against the wall, it’s a tough game to win, whether you're at home, whether you're on the road. We know the energy in that building will be tremendous and we know that we're going to have to play as good or better than we did (in Game 5).”

“We know we’re going to get their best,” said Jersey’s Erik Haula, who scored two goals on Thursday night.

So, Rangers, what’s it going to be? A quiet exit after a promising start – remember when they were cruising in this series after walloping New Jersey twice by identical 5-1 scores in the first two games? Or a desperate stand for a team that has slipped in losing three consecutive games – including one with a less-than-satisfactory effort level in Game 4?

Story continues

“Gotta win one game,” said Chris Kreider, the offensive engine of the Rangers’ first two wins. “We’ve had a terrific fan base all year and we let them down, we let ourselves down, at home. So it’s up to us to show up and to play the way that we want to play from puck drop.

“And you know all the cliches and you know the euphemisms I throw at you guys (reporters) all year. It’s time to step up and do those things, right? It’s time to play for a full 60, and it’s time to win a hockey game.”

While they were better Thursday night than they were in that awful loss in Game 4, they still could not cope with the Devils’ speed on Thursday. Their power play was flat, again. Nor could they solve Devils goalie Schmid, who stopped 23 shots and now has 80 saves on 82 shots since he took over in the net after Game 2. The Devils have won all three games and he’s allowed just two goals in total.

“I thought we played a lot harder than we did the other night,” said Rangers coach Gerard Gallant, who did not hold back that night when skewering his team’s Game 4 loss. “But we couldn't find a way to get a goal and we had some traffic (in front of the Devils’ net), and I thought the goalie played really well for them tonight. Our goalie was excellent, too. But I thought he was really good.”

The Devils got their start on a bit of a fluky goal – Ondrej Palat’s shot glanced off Adam Fox’s stick and soared over Igor Shesterkin into the net. Even Ruff acknowledged that, saying, “The hockey gods were on our side.

“We got a little bit of puck luck.”

The Devils earned all the rest, though, including a short-handed goal by Dawson Mercer that cut off any juice the Rangers might have gotten from a power-play chance. Now the Rangers have to earn on their own. If they can’t, their season will end, perhaps on Broadway on Saturday night.

“We’ve gotta play a no-doubter the next game, regardless of what happens with the penalty calls, the bounces,” Kreider said. “We’ve got to put ourselves in a position to win one hockey game.”

“A few too many times, we’ve been in this situation. So, win one hockey game. At home. In front of fans who’ve been very supportive of us all year. Show up for each other, show up for them.

“Win one hockey game.”

For a while, it looked like winning this series would be easy. Now we’ve come to this – can they win one hockey game? And one more after that?