Rangers cannot look beyond St Mirren game - Clement

Rangers cannot become distracted by the ongoing Scottish Premiership title race, says manager Philippe Clement.

The Ibrox club trail Celtic by three points with five league games remaining, but Clement insists he is just thinking about Sunday's trip to Paisley to face St Mirren.

“I tell the [players to] win the next game," Clement said. "It’s the only way. Everybody who is busy with more games loses their focus.

“If we had a bad week you need the next game to be there. If you win then you need to win the next one also or it’s not good. If you don’t win you need to react in the next game. It’s as simple as that."

Rangers being in a title race looked unlikely at best when Clement replaced Michael Beale in the dugout earlier this season, and the Belgian believes they can take heart from that turnaround.

“If you look back at the last six months, we are the team that’s taken the most points," he said.

“We have four points more than Celtic in that period. We won the League Cup final, we also won against Hearts and they drew against Aberdeen.

“So I think everybody in the club would have signed for that six months ago. Nobody would have believed that would be possible. It’s now about repeating that again.

“It’s not a guarantee, but it’s something they have proven already and now they have to prove it again.”