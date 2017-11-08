Rangers can offer Shohei Otani the most money, but not as much as you may think

Shohei Otani, the man known as the Japanese Babe Ruth, is without a doubt the most intriguing free agent of the Major League Baseball offseason. He can throw 100 mph, hit homers and is willing to leave millions of dollars on the table to prove himself in the United States.

We’ve seen the courtship of Japanese stars get wild in the past, but the Otani sweepstakes looks to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. What makes Otani, 23, different — aside from his two-way talent — is that he falls under MLB’s international bonus pool restrictions because he’s not over the age of 25. That means there’s a cap on how much teams can throw at Otani, and it’s much, much less than he’d get on the open market.

If Otani were to wait until he turned 25, his MLB contract would easily be nine figures. Instead, he wants to prove himself at 23, so teams have to treat him the same way they would a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic. He’ll get a signing bonus and the same standard contract any MLB draft pick or international free agent would.

That signing-bonus money is capped, so the Associated Press figured out which teams have the most to offer Otani. Turns out, it’s the Texas Rangers, the same team that brought Yu Darvish to the U.S. They have about $3.5 million left in their international coffers. The New York Yankees are in second place by a couple thousand dollars.

You might be surprised to see only six teams can even offer Otani more than a $1 million bonus based on what’s left of their international money for this year. By comparison, Masahiro Tanaka got a seven-year deal worth $155 million when he came from Japan. Yu Darvish got $60 million over six years. Here’s the rest of the list and the maximum they can offer Otani:

Texas Rangers — $3,535,000

New York Yankees — $3,250,000

Minnesota Twins — $3,245,000

Pittsburgh Pirates — $2,266,750

Miami Marlins — $1,740,000

Seattle Mariners — $1,570,500

Philadelphia Phillies — $900,000

Milwaukee Brewers — $765,000

Arizona Diamondbacks — $731,250

Baltimore Orioles — $660,000

Boston Red Sox — $462,000

Tampa Bay Rays — $440,500

Atlanta Braves – $300,000

Chicago Cubs – $300,000

Chicago White Sox – $300,000

Cincinnati Reds – $300,000

Houston Astros – $300,000

Kansas City Royals – $300,000

Los Angeles Dodgers – $300,000

Oakland Athletics – $300,000

St. Louis Cardinals – $300,000

San Diego Padres – $300,000

San Francisco Giants – $300,000

Washington Nationals – $300,000

Detroit Tigers — $159,500

Los Angeles Angels — $150,000

New York Mets — $150,000

Toronto Blue Jays — $50,000

Cleveland Indians — $10,000

Colorado Rockies — $10,000