Rangers bring back C Tyler Motte in trade with Senators

Tyler Motte / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers have made another move ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline, acquiring center Tyler Motte from the Ottawa Senators.

In exchange, the Rangers are sending forward Julien Gauthier and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Sens. If the Rangers advance past the First Round of the playoffs, that pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers or Winnipeg Jets picks in the sixth round.

The Rangers originally acquired an extra sixth-round pick from Winnipeg in last season’s Andrew Copp trade.

This will be Motte’s second stint with the Rangers, as he was also acquired by the Blueshirts last season in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks. He appeared in nine regular season games for New York and 15 playoff games. While he had no regular season points with the Rangers, he scored twice in the Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes.

As for Gauthier, the 25-year-old hasn’t yet lived up to his status as a first-round pick by the Hurricanes in the 2016 draft. Acquired by the Rangers in February 2020, Gauthier played 131 regular season games in a Rangers uniform, but scored just 11 goals with 15 assists.