Rangers bring 2-0 series advantage over Astros into game 3

Houston Astros (2-7) vs. Texas Rangers (6-2)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.22 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-0, 4.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -113, Astros -107; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the Houston Astros.

Texas went 90-72 overall and 50-31 in home games last season. The Rangers averaged 9.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .263.

Houston had a 90-72 record overall and a 51-30 record in road games last season. The Astros pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.3 runs per game in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Sborz: day-to-day (undisclosed), Joshua Jung: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (neck), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oliver Ortega: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.