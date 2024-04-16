Rangers bring 1-0 series advantage over Tigers into game 2

Texas Rangers (9-8, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-7, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (0-1, 4.38 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Tigers: Casey Mize (0-0, 4.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -123, Tigers +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 9-7 record overall and a 3-5 record in home games. The Tigers are 3-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas has gone 4-3 in road games and 9-8 overall. The Rangers have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .265.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has five doubles for the Tigers. Mark Canha is 8-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with seven extra base hits (three doubles and four home runs). Evan Carter is 12-for-38 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (groin)

Rangers: Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Brock Burke: 15-Day IL (hand), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.