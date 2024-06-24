Rangers take on the Brewers looking to stop road skid

Texas Rangers (37-40, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (45-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -161, Rangers +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will look to end their three-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 45-33 record overall and a 22-12 record in home games. The Brewers have a 14-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas has a 37-40 record overall and a 17-21 record on the road. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.01.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has a .294 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 14 doubles, two triples and five home runs. Christian Yelich is 11-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 11 home runs, 29 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .252 for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 13-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.