The NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Friday afternoon that Brendan Lemieux will be suspended for his Wednesday night hit on Joonas Donskoi.

The only twist? We won’t know how long the Rangers forward will sit until the NHL resumes playing games following the coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After Friday’s hearing, the DoPS Tweeted the following:

Following a hearing today, the DOPS has determined that Brendan Lemieux will be suspended for his hit on Joonas Donskoi Wednesday night. The precise parameters of the suspension will be determined and announced once resumption of play guidelines have been established.

Lemieux was called for an interference minor on the Avs forward following a hit up high.

Just an unbelievably dirty hit by Brendan Lemieux. Awful pic.twitter.com/6fntzFI1Hm — Fitz (@FitzGSN_) March 12, 2020





Donskoi did not return to the game.

This isn’t the first time Lemieux has been punished this season. He was fined $2,000 in December for elbowing Golden Knights forward Cody Glass.

MORE:

• Hockey leagues following NHL’s lead

• Uncertainty awaits as NHL puts season on ice — for now

• How grassroots hockey has been affected by COVID-19

• Where the NHL left off with 2019-20 season in limbo

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Rangers’ Brendan Lemieux to be suspended for hit on Donskoi originally appeared on NBCSports.com