[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Rangers' title hopes were dealt a blow by a shock defeat at Ross County.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Dougie: Very disappointing. Defence again exposed easily and ripped apart. The points in hand allowed a mishap, but doesn't change the requirement to win at Parkhead. My worry is that it was first team to blink that hands title over, and we blinked.

David: Rangers have bottled it today. Lacked ideas, urgency and their defence was found wanting again. It was a tough enough run in having to play Celtic away and at least get a draw. As it stands we now need to win all our remaining games. Very disappointing!

Tom: Other than Cantwell, we were lethargic and looked like we're waiting for County to make mistakes. Defence was shocking with Tavernier worst of all. Midfield lacked energy and attack was non-existent. We now need to win six games and these players are not good enough.

Robert: Completely unacceptable performance from Rangers today. In my opinion, they turned up at Dingwall expecting to get three points instead of competing to get the three points. Not one player today up to standard. Completely bottled it. Too many players can't handle the pressure of competing for the title.

Elaine: Embarrassing. You’d think we had never played together before. And no one gets pass marks - including the manager. If we don’t win on Wednesday and Sunday, season is over.

Hawk: Absolutely shocking display from a team going for the championship. No heart, no drive, no urgency - need I say more. Down to the players, not the manager. No excuses.

Angus: As poor a performance as I've seen for some time. Only Cantwell, Sima and Butland get pass marks. The rest were woeful. Dessers is a total waste of space. Big Phil needs to get this sorted but his team selections sometimes are baffling.

Martin: Wow, extremely shocked and disappointed with the result today. Simple - six wins bring the title home, but the players have to believe in themselves and do it simple. Big push now, finish the job.