Rangers boss silent on Cordoba link - gossip

Manager Philippe Clement refused to respond on reports linking Rangers with a summer move for Levski Sofia defender Jose Cordoba or confirm if the Panama international was at Ibrox for the Kilmarnock game. (Herald, subscription required)

Celtic winger James Forrest reveals there were a "few things but nothing concrete" around a move in January and always believed he could contribute despite limited game time this season. (Sky Sports)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been "playing to the galleries far too much", while Rangers boss Philippe Clement is "feeling the heat for the first time", according to former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun)

Interim head coach Peter Leven believes Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can add five more goals over the last three games of the season to reach the 30 mark. (Daily Record)

If Borussia Dortmund win the Champions League and Atalanta win the Europa League, Hearts will go straight into the group stage of the latter tournament next season. (Football Scotland)

Rangers are in line for a significant transfer windfall after former loanee Malik Tillman completed a permanent move to PSV Eindhoven from Bayern Munich. (Glasgow Times)

Queen’s Park are looking to sign right-back Danny Imray, 20, from Crystal Palace for next season. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon is considering a return to management after entering into discussions with Romanian club Rapid Bucharest. (Scottish Sun)