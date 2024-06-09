Rangers blank visiting Hawks

Jun. 9—LARAMIE — The Laramie Rangers bested the Cheyenne Hawks on Saturday at Cowboy Field.

The Rangers took advantage of early mistakes with timely hits in a 10-0 win in the annual Dooley Oil Classic. Cheyenne failed to overcome an early error and had its lineup neutralized by Laramie starting pitcher Sam Hoyt.

The Hawks couldn't capitalize when both Mason Maggard and Kyler Hauf reached base and rolled into a inning-ending double play in the opening frame. The Rangers exploded in the bottom half, jumping to a four-run lead.

"We've been on both sides of that first inning," Laramie coach Aaron Lozano said. "We know what its like to go out and put up runs and take the wind out of the other team. When you do that, good things happen."

Added Hawks assistant coach Chris Nadon: "The energy before the game was good. We came in with the feeling that we needed to get (a win). The guys need to learn how to harness that better."

Laramie's Ben Malone and Jace Moniz walked before a sacrifice bunt from Brandon Chavez was thrown over the first baseman's head. Both runs scored and Chavez advanced to third base.

Kaige Schriner followed with a triple scoring Chavez. Later in the frame, Schriner scored on an extra base-hit from Bracen Gruver.

Cheyenne failed to answer and went three-up-three-down in the second. The Rangers continued to find the gaps adding their fifth run in the next half inning after Malone stroked the team's third triple.

"The only way to learn from losing is to learn," Nadon said. "You have to flush it. Take your punches keep grinding because we're in the grind part of the season."

The Hawks again failed to find production and didn't record a baserunner. Unfortunately for Cheyenne, the game started to slip away in the bottom half of the inning.

"We started off OK," Hawks shortstop Quentin King said. "We were able to put the ball in play, but that first inning killed the overall energy. It brought the team down."

A leadoff walk to Carson Moniz was a sign of things to come. Two at-bats later, Carson Moniz scored on a defensive error. Three more hits and a walk led to a four-run crooked inning.

"Our offense has been clicking (over a four-game winning streak)," Lozano said. "Also, our guys have the right attitude. There are some guys that are maybe not in the top rotation, and are starting to accept and settle into their role. That always helps."

The Hawks offense never woke up, as nine batters were retired consecutively. With all the momentum, the Rangers pushed the last run needed for the win.

Carson Moniz singled to leadoff the inning before reaching third after a walk from Gruver and a single from Will Arens. With two outs in the frame, Malone was walked and the final run crossed home plate.

"We've started to hit more line drives and having team at-bats," Malone said. "We're not being selfish and trying to jack the ball. We're moving runners over and letting teammates drive them in."

Hoyt completed the game on the mound, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and a walk. Through two games in the Dooley Oil Classic, the Rangers have allowed just one hit.

"Today was gonna be Sam's day," Lozano said. "Now, he'll just need a longer bullpen session this week."

Peyton Westby got the start for the Hawks and lasted one inning. He allowed four runs (two earned) on a pair of hits and three walks.

Payson Kamarad tossed the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits while fanning two and walking five.

Laramie (13-10 overall, 1-3 Class AA) were slated to play again Saturday, but that game was no finished by WyoSports' e-edition deadline. The Rangers face Rock Springs at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

"We're staying on the gas pedal," Malone said. "We're staying up (in the dugout) and everyone wants to score a run. If we can get things going earlier we can get games done in the fourth and not the seventh."

Cheyenne (14-13, 3-5) played USA Prime Miners 18U on Saturday evening, but the game was not finished by WyoSports' e-edition deadline. The Hawks conclude play at 9 a.m. Sunday against Rock Springs.

"We're a good team and we know what were doing," King said. "If we play our brand of baseball, we can earn a win against the Prime Miners."

