Rangers' Blake Wheeler put in 'tough spot' on penalty call that led to Game 4 loss

There was a surprise lineup change for the Rangers ahead of Game 4.

Filip Chytil was a healthy scratch, as the team helps him work his way back, and in was Blake Wheeler who suffered a leg injury back in February.

Wheeler, 37, saw his first action for the first time since that injury on Tuesday. He was on the fourth line alongside Barclay Goodrow and Matt Rempe. He finished with 9:18 of ice time but was on the ice to start overtime when he was assessed a hooking penalty.

The ensuing Panthers power play led to Sam Reinhart’s winner to tie the series 2-2.

“He’s jammed up there on that call and worked backward,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said of Wheeler’s penalty. “But he gave us some good minutes. It was a long road for him to get back. I thought he came in and there was times where Goodrow, Rempe and Wheeler put it in the offensive zone and they actually stayed down there and were able to occupy some time and spend some minutes down there. For his first game back in a while, I thought he was good.”

Wheeler was cleared for contact on May 13 and has been a full participant in practice since.

Although the veteran winger put in some good minutes, it was curious as to why Laviolette would allow Wheeler to begin the overtime period.

The first-year Rangers coach said his plan was clear and they stuck to it.

“The plan was to continue to play the bench,” he said. “We played the bench the entire game and the plan was to continue to play the bench.”

Although Wheeler was in the penalty box when the Panthers scored the game-winner on Tuesday night, Laviolette reassured that the loss wasn’t solely on Wheeler, and that he did all he could to prevent the breakaway goal.

“They got behind us. It was a turnover in the offensive blue line. It was a tough spot for him to be in. A lot of heat on him, a lot of pressure,” Laviolette explained. “It was more of what they did than him doing something. He was surrounded by a couple of players. It bounces back the other way, the guys were chasing it down the best they could and they happened to get a stick on it.”

Game 5 shifts back to Madison Square Garden as the Rangers look to retake the series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.