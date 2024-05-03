Rangers 'big blow' as Goldson out for rest of season

Rangers defender Connor Goldson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, manager Philippe Clement has confirmed.

The 31-year-old suffered the knock in training on Wednesday and will be unavailable for the Ibrox side's final four games in the title race, as well as the Scottish Cup final.

Goldson has made over 300 appearances for Rangers, but has recently found himself on the bench behind the pair of John Souttar and Leon Balogun.

"Wednesday in training, Connor hurt his knee bad, he will be out for the rest of the season after a scan," Clement said.

"It is a big blow, he has played 48 games this season, one of the leaders.

"He said to me, he wanted to be in the dressing room, even though he cannot play, but to be there for the boys and support them.

"That’s already a positive thing from his side and shows the commitment he has to this group and this club.

"Of course it’s unlucky to lose him now, but it’s been the story of this season that players get injuries and then it’s about others to show their quality and step up."