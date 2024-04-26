Rangers begin 'good conversations' with signing targets

Rangers are already in talks with summer transfer targets and have had a number of good conversations with active targets, according to director of football operations Creag Robertson. (The Herald)

James Tavernier and Connor Goldson have been "superb signings" for Rangers, says former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson, but the pair, linked with summer moves to Saudi Arabia, will be "annoyed that they haven't won more trophies". (Daily Record)

Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove has revealed both Ibrox and Celtic Park require stadium modifications to host Old Firm derbies before the five percent away allocation comes into force next season. (Glasgow Times)

Rangers head of academy Zeb Jacobs has agreed to take up the same role with Feyenoord after the 28-year-old rejected an offer from Manchester City. (1908.nl - in Dutch)

Read the rest of Friday's Scottish gossip.