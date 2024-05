Rangers' hopes of pipping Celtic to the SWPL title have dwindled further despite victory over Hibernian.

The title rivals remain level going into Sunday's final matches, thanks to Kirsty Howat hat trick helping Rangers to a 3-2 win at Meadowbank while Celtic were beating Hearts.

But Jo Potter's side were unable to cut the goal difference deficit of 16 so will need a favour from Hibs on Sunday, when they face Celtic.