Rangers beat Celtic in semi-final - report & best of the action

[SNS]

Rangers hopes of a domestic treble remain alive as they reached the Scottish Cup final by defeating Celtic in a drab derby at Hampden.

In a repeat of last season's showpiece, chances were few and far between and extra-time appeared a certainty, until Chelsea Cornet scored a superb header with only minutes left.

Holders Celtic threw what they could at it in an attempt to keep the cup that they have won for the past two seasons, but left themselves open at the back and Kirsty Howat's late lob secured Rangers' place in the final on 26 May against either Spartans or Hearts.

Read the full report here