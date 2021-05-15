Rangers beat Aberdeen to seal unbeaten league season before lifting Scottish Premiership trophy

(Independent)

Rangers thrashed Aberdeen 4-0 at Ibrox to complete an unbeaten season before collecting their first Scottish Premiership trophy for a decade.

Rangers finished the league season with 102 points, with 32 wins and six draws from their 38 matches, scoring 92 goals and, perhaps most remarkably of all, conceding only 13.

The feat caps a special season for manager Steven Gerrard and his players after they emphatically denied Celtic a 10th successive title and reasserted themselves as the dominant force in Glasgow.

A little over three years since Gerrard arrived at Ibrox, the title marks a major milestone in his fledgling managerial career. He has set his next target as reaching the Champions League, which Rangers will have to pass through qualifying to enter.

Earlier fans had descended on Ibrox to celebrate the trophy being lifted, despite the Scottish government urging supporters to stay away.

More to follow...

