Rangers ‘battled for each other’ in emotional comeback win over rival Devils

It started with a full line brawl just two seconds into the game and ended with Chris Kreider deflecting home an Adam Fox shot on the power-play with just under five minutes remaining in the third period.

The Rangers pulled off perhaps one of their best wins of the season on Wednesday night, taking down the crosstown rival New Jersey Devils 4-3, securing the regular season series sweep.

“It was really good,” Peter Laviolette said. “The start was the start, I thought our guys battled and fought hard and then it was over. From that point on we played a good first period, not the second period we wanted to play, but a great response in the third to get the win.”

After all the fireworks were over, the Rangers jumped out to an early lead as Hart Trophy candidate Artemi Panarin found the back of the net for his 45th goal of the season, followed by another from the scorching-hot Alexis Lafreniere, who also assisted on the first goal.

New Jersey came storming right back, though, as they scored three unanswered in the second, two of which were set up beautifully by winger Jesper Bratt to put him over the 50-assist mark for the season.

“We could’ve been better,” Laviolette said. “We could’ve made some better decisions. Against New Jersey you have to do that, they have high speed and high skill, and if you give them opportunities they’ll make you pay and they did.”

Laviolette said he liked how the team reset in the locker room heading into the final frame, as they were able to even things up just five minutes into the period on a beautiful Kaapo Kakko snipe on an odd-man rush before Kreider netted the game-winner later on.

“They battled hard for each other,” the head coach said. “They stuck together tonight, and in the end, the guys on the ice in the third period fought hard for the guys who fought early. I really like the way we responded in the third, it was a real positive night for us.”

While the Devils don’t have much to play for down the stretch, sitting six points out of the last Wild Card spot, the Rangers know they need all the points they can get as they duke it out for home-ice advantage in the postseason.

With their 51st victory tonight, the Blueshirts now sit three points ahead of the Dallas Stars (pending their result against the Oilers) and five points up on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

“It’s huge,” Kreider said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the beginning, middle, or end of the season. Division games are always important and you saw some of the emotion there. It was a good job by the group tonight, that’s a big two points.”